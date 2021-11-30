Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

