Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $648.77 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

