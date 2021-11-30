Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $170,000 in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $244.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

