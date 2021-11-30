Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,416.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,413.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.