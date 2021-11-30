Home Capital Group (HMCBF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS: HMCBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2021 – Home Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

