Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.56

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.56 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 117.61 ($1.54). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,597,680 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83.

In other news, insider Marlene Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

Home REIT Company Profile (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

