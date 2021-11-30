Hord Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $15.62 million and $541,415.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00095621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.92 or 0.07709095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,700.85 or 1.00708527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,672,297 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

