Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $119.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

