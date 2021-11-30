Howdoo Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $298,573.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00235998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00089509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 459,817,524 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

