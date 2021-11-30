HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in November

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.86. 16,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.39.

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

