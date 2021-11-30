Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87. 148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

