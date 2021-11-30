ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,645.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICCGF. Danske lowered ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ICCGF remained flat at $$61.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.