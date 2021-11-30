ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,645.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICCGF. Danske lowered ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICCGF remained flat at $$61.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

