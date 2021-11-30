iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

