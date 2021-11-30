IGO (IGOI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IGO to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

IGO has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IGO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 224 1257 2200 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.07%. Given IGO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 7.08 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 33.58

IGO’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IGO peers beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

