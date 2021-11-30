II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $90.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,240. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

