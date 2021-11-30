ILCOIN (ILC) One Day Volume Hits $15,550.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. ILCOIN has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $15,550.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005377 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007570 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,761,217,657 coins and its circulating supply is 807,521,237 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

