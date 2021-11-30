IMI (LON:IMI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,698 ($22.18) on Tuesday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,083 ($14.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,722.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,726.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

