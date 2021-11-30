Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.66). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

