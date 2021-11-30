Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

