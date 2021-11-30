Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.27 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

