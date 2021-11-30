ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

