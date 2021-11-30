Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 114,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

