Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 693,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,294. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

