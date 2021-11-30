Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.
- On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.
NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 693,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,294. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
