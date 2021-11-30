Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Acquires 7,058 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder bought 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.