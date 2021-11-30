Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,915.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00.

FFIN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,131. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.06.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 355.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 266.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

