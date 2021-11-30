Insider Buying: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Buys 3,780 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SRPT stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,855,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,240,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

