Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Purchases 550 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. 105,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,224. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.