Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $238,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRCT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,294. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

