Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Insider Sells 7,461 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. 95,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $353.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

