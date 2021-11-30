Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 16,842 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 619,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,116. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

