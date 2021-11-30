Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SOTK stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.22. 131,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,374. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.03.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

