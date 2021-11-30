Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,628. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $11.08.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

