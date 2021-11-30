Insider Selling: Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Sells 3,254 Shares of Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,254 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $15,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

