Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Sells 30,907 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WesBanco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WesBanco by 104.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

