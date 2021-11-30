Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 119,168 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 119,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.13 ($38.66), for a total transaction of A$6,450,563.84 ($4,607,545.60).

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard White sold 114,711 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$56.25 ($40.18), for a total transaction of A$6,452,493.75 ($4,608,924.11).

On Thursday, November 11th, Richard White sold 118,829 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.28 ($38.77), for a total transaction of A$6,450,038.12 ($4,607,170.09).

On Thursday, November 4th, Richard White sold 120,407 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$53.57 ($38.26), for a total transaction of A$6,450,202.99 ($4,607,287.85).

On Thursday, October 28th, Richard White sold 121,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$53.35 ($38.11), for a total transaction of A$6,457,750.75 ($4,612,679.11).

On Thursday, October 21st, Richard White sold 120,153 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$53.68 ($38.34), for a total transaction of A$6,449,813.04 ($4,607,009.31).

On Thursday, October 14th, Richard White sold 125,578 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.44 ($36.74), for a total transaction of A$6,459,732.32 ($4,614,094.51).

On Thursday, October 7th, Richard White sold 122,779 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$52.53 ($37.52), for a total transaction of A$6,449,580.87 ($4,606,843.48).

On Thursday, September 30th, Richard White sold 122,501 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$52.66 ($37.61), for a total transaction of A$6,450,902.66 ($4,607,787.61).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Richard White sold 122,516 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$52.65 ($37.61), for a total transaction of A$6,450,467.40 ($4,607,476.71).

On Thursday, September 16th, Richard White sold 130,108 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$49.60 ($35.43), for a total transaction of A$6,453,356.80 ($4,609,540.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

