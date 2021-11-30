Intersect Capital LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Shares of PM opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.