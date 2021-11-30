Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

