Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

