Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 405 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

LPLA opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

