Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.