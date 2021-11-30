Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

