Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.