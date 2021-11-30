Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 212.4% in November

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 212.4% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,783. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

