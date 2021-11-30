Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DWAS stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

