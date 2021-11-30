Invesco Ltd. Buys 23,144 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Kaman worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

KAMN stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 338.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

