Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 86.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 799,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.