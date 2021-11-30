Invesco Ltd. Has $7.29 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,722.00 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

