Invesco Ltd. Purchases 258,280 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.58% of Precigen worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Precigen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

PGEN opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 307,661 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,119. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

