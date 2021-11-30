Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

