Invesco Ltd. Sells 138,193 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,193 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

